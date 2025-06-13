Netflix's 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' remake: All we know
What's the story
Vincent Cassel, known for his role in Black Swan, will play the titular character in an upcoming film titled Quasimodo.
The movie will delve into the life of the real person who inspired Victor Hugo's classic novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Set against the backdrop of Paris on the eve of the July Revolution in 1830, it will be released by Netflix.
Here's all we know.
Plot details
More about the film
The film will be set in a Paris ravaged by a cholera epidemic, with Quasimodo caught between political unrest and an impossible love affair.
The character of Quasimodo was inspired by a real person who worked as a stonemason at the Notre-Dame Cathedral.
This man, known as "Le Bossu" or "The Hunchback," lived around the same time as Hugo in Saint Germain-des-Pres.
Character
The story of Quasimodo and its adaptations
In Hugo's 1831 novel, which is set in the 15th century, Quasimodo was born to a Romani family and abandoned due to his deformity.
He was found on the steps of the Notre Dame Cathedral and raised by Archdeacon Claude Frollo.
Despite being deafened by ringing church bells and enduring abuse, he remains kind-hearted.
The story has been adapted for the screen many times, with actors like Lon Chaney Sr., Anthony Hopkins, and Tom Hulce playing Quasimodo.
Production details
'Plane' director Jean-Francois Richet will helm the movie
The film will be helmed by Jean-Francois Richet, who recently directed the Gerard Butler thriller Plane. The screenplay has been written by Eric Besnard.
Clement Miserez and Matthieu Warter are producing the movie under Mediawan's Radar Films banner.
No release date has been announced yet.