SRK's 'Swades' co-star is now part of a ₹5,000cr empire
What's the story
Gayatri Joshi, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the critically acclaimed film Swades, has been living a life away from the limelight since her debut.
Despite receiving rave reviews for her role as Gita, a headstrong village school teacher in the 2004 film, she chose to leave Bollywood after just one movie.
Her decision to exit Bollywood coincided with her marriage to real estate mogul Vikas Oberoi, suggesting personal reasons may have played a role.
Early success
Joshi was a successful model and video jockey
Before making her Bollywood debut, Joshi was already a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.
She had a successful career as a model, appearing in popular music videos. She also worked as a video jockey.
In 2000, she won the Femina Miss India International award and then went on to represent India at the Miss International pageant.
Business empire
Marriage to Vikas Oberoi, India's real estate tycoon
Joshi's life took another turn when she got married to Oberoi, the Managing Director of Oberoi Realty.
The company is a major player in the luxury property market and has an estimated valuation of around ₹5,000 crore.
By marrying into this business empire, Joshi transitioned from acting to a new chapter in Mumbai's elite business circles.
Now, she does appear in social events, but has strictly stayed off the red carpet.
Lasting impact
Legacy of Gita from 'Swades'
Despite her departure from acting, Joshi's performance in Swades continues to impress the audience. The character, Gita, is remembered fondly by the fans, with many considering her to be the moral compass of the story.
Despite starring opposite Khan, her character was well-rounded and Joshi held her own during all scenes.
On the other hand, this Ashutosh Gowariker film is still considered one of Khan's most critically acclaimed works.