What's the story

Gayatri Joshi, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the critically acclaimed film Swades, has been living a life away from the limelight since her debut.

Despite receiving rave reviews for her role as Gita, a headstrong village school teacher in the 2004 film, she chose to leave Bollywood after just one movie.

Her decision to exit Bollywood coincided with her marriage to real estate mogul Vikas Oberoi, suggesting personal reasons may have played a role.