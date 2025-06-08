Jamie Lever recalls being called 'ugly,' facing colorism
What's the story
Actor-comedian Jamie Lever, the daughter of Bollywood legend Johny Lever, recently opened up about the trolling she has faced for her skin color.
In a conversation with Hauterrfly, she revealed that people have even called her a "witch" due to her looks and advised her to "become fair."
She emphasized that colorism is a major problem in India.
Trolling details
'You are ugly, kaali hai...': Lever recalls hurtful comments
Lever revealed that she has been subjected to numerous hurtful comments throughout her life.
"Kaali hai, chudail lagti hai, chudail jaise hasti hai, you are ugly (you're dark, you look like a witch,)" were some of the things people said to her.
She also revealed that she was told she wouldn't get work in the industry because of her looks.
"I have received such messages all my life."
Colorism impact
People asked me to use 'ubtans,' turmeric masks: Lever
Lever shared that people advised her to use ubtans and turmeric masks to "become fair."
She said, "Colorism is such a huge issue here. Growing up, people would ask me to apply ubtans, turmeric masks, all of this to 'become fair.'"
"Colorism is a major problem in our country."
Body image issues
Lever also revealed she was sexually harassed
Lever also recalled disturbing instances of men behaving inappropriately with her when she was a child.
She recalled a man flashing her and her friend, scaring them.
In another instance, she revealed, "Our school bus conductor was so inappropriate with us, he would touch us. Some days, I feel like it's all a bad dream...I have suppressed these memories."
Lever added that this led to her shutting men out until her 20s.
Career highlights
Lever is a popular comedian
Despite the trolling and body shaming, Lever has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.
She is a popular stand-up comedian and is known for her funny short videos on Instagram.
In 2015, she made her Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, starring Kapil Sharma.
She has appeared in films like Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, Yaatris and Crakk.