D Imman's Chennai concert postponed due to bad weather
What's the story
The much-awaited D Imman Live In Concert in Chennai has been postponed, the organizers have announced.
The event was set to take place on Saturday at the YMCA grounds, but has been pushed back due to inclement weather conditions.
Noise and Grains, the organizing team, assured ticket holders that their tickets would be valid for the rescheduled date. Refunds are also available within seven days for those who prefer it.
Announcement details
Organizers announce new date will be announced soon
Taking to their social media handles, the organizers wrote, "Due to unforeseen climate conditions, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the D. Imman Live In Concert - Chennai, originally scheduled for 14 June 2025, at YMCA, Nandanam."
They added that a new date would be announced soon and thanked music lovers for their continued support.
Artist's milestone
Imman registered for full-body organ donation
Imman, who celebrated 23 years in the movie industry as a music director this year, has a massive fan base across South India and beyond.
Earlier this year, he expressed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support.
The National Award-winning music director is known not just for his chart-topping scores but also for his decision to register himself for full-body organ donation on his birthday in January.