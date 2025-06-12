What's the story

The much-awaited D Imman Live In Concert in Chennai has been postponed, the organizers have announced.

The event was set to take place on Saturday at the YMCA grounds, but has been pushed back due to inclement weather conditions.

Noise and Grains, the organizing team, assured ticket holders that their tickets would be valid for the rescheduled date. Refunds are also available within seven days for those who prefer it.