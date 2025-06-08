Shekhar Kapur's daughter to play 'major' role in 'Masoom' sequel
What's the story
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has announced that his daughter, Kaveri, will play a pivotal role in his upcoming film Masoom: The Next Generation.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kapur shared his pride and joy at this new chapter in their lives.
The film will be a spiritual sequel to Kapur's 1983 drama, Masoom.
Emotional tribute
Kapur's heartfelt post for Kaveri
Kapur shared a sweet throwback photo of Kaveri, reflecting on her innate curiosity and wisdom from a young age.
He wrote, "That look. That curiosity. That need to question."
"There's so much Kaveri had even at that age. She just came back from an intense course in performing arts in Dublin."
"And her teachers and friends said they were astounded...at her wisdom. At her understanding of the world, the universe around us."
Acting debut
Kapur revealed it took a long time to convince Kaveri
Kapur revealed that it took him a long time to convince Kaveri to work with him as an actor.
He wrote, "She's an amazing singer songwriter, it's taken me a long time to convince her to work with me as an actor."
"She finally agreed...so she will be playing a major part in my next film, Masoom: The Next Generation."
Kaveri is the daughter of Kapur and his ex-wife, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.
Career highlights
Kaveri is also a singer-songwriter
Apart from acting, Kaveri is also a talented singer-songwriter. She recently released her new single titled Reminisce.
Interestingly, the song is actually an earlier version of her track Ek Dhaga Toda Maine, which was part of her debut Hindi film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.
It is streaming on JioHotstar.