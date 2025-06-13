David Lynch's final script to be published after his passing
What's the story
David Lynch's family is contemplating the publication of his last script, reported The Times.
The project, a limited series called Unrecorded Night, was in development for Netflix when the honorary Oscar-winning director passed away in January.
His daughter Jennifer Lynch said they want to share this work with fans so they can "sit with his ideas."
Family's decision
'Would be very sad if people didn't get to see'
Jennifer told The Times, "None of us ever tried to make his series in his place."
"We are considering offering that as a published piece, so that people can sit with his ideas. It would be very sad if people didn't get to see it."
The Eraserhead helmer died in January following the diagnosis of emphysema, a chronic lung disease, at 78.
Netflix's perspective
Netflix's Ted Sarandos on 'Unrecorded Night'
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos had previously expressed his curiosity about Lynch's final project.
He said, "It was a David Lynch production, so filled with mystery and risks, but we wanted to go on this creative ride with this genius."
"First Covid, then some health uncertainties led to this project never being produced, but we made it clear that as soon as he was able, we were all in."
Casting speculation
Jennifer on who would have been cast in 'Unrecorded Night'
Jennifer was confident that her father would have worked with his frequent collaborators Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Dern, and Naomi Watts on Unrecorded Night.
She said, "I was sworn to secrecy, but yes, I'm sure Kyle would have been part of it. And Laura and Naomi."
Watts had earlier revealed that she and Dern had a wonderful lunch with Lynch at his home in November last year.
Health struggles
'He wanted to go back to work...'
Despite his health issues, Lynch was determined to continue working.
Watts said, "I knew he'd been unwell but he was in great spirits. He wanted to go back to work - Laura and I were like, 'You can do it! You could work from the trailer.' He was not, in any way, done."
Jennifer added that her father found himself mentally able to do things but had a hard time breathing.
Possible continuation
Mark Frost on a possible 'Twin Peaks' Season 4
Mark Frost, Lynch's co-creator on Twin Peaks, told The Times that they had discussed a fourth season of their hit 1990 series.
He said, "We had a very early idea but nothing on paper."
"Who knows? I didn't feel it was appropriate to push when his health was uncertain. I can't even fathom trying to do the show without him, but there may be other ways."