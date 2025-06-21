Russell Crowe to star in Henry Cavill's 'Highlander' remake

Russell Crowe to star in 'Highlander' remake

By Isha Sharma 11:45 am Jun 21, 202511:45 am

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has been confirmed to star alongside Henry Cavill in the upcoming remake of Highlander. The 61-year-old actor will play the role of Cavill's mentor, a character originally portrayed by Sean Connery in the 1986 film, reported Deadline. The project is being directed by Chad Stahelski, known for his work on the John Wick franchise, and is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists.