Russell Crowe to star in Henry Cavill's 'Highlander' remake
What's the story
Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has been confirmed to star alongside Henry Cavill in the upcoming remake of Highlander. The 61-year-old actor will play the role of Cavill's mentor, a character originally portrayed by Sean Connery in the 1986 film, reported Deadline. The project is being directed by Chad Stahelski, known for his work on the John Wick franchise, and is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists.
Film history
A look at the original film's plot
The original Highlander film, directed by Russell Mulcahy, revolved around an enigmatic Scottish swordsman who discovers his immortality. He then finds himself in a fierce battle against powerful evil immortals intent on destroying Earth. The remake will feature new actors bringing their interpretations to these iconic roles.
Future projects
Crowe will also be seen in 'Nuremberg'
Apart from Highlander, Crowe is also set to star in a historical drama titled Nuremberg. The film, directed by James Vanderbilt and based on Jack El-Hai's 2013 book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, will release in November. It will also feature Rami Malek and Michael Shannon alongside Crowe.