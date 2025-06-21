Meet FWD-LM01, India's first long-range tactical drone that flies 100km

Bengaluru -based Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA) has unveiled India's first long-range tactical drone, the FWD-LM01. The loitering munition was showcased at the 55th Paris Air Show, a global event in defense aviation. This is the first time an Indian company has presented a fully indigenous, export-ready loitering munition with a range of 100km. Notably, this marks India's official entry into the global arena of long-range tactical drones. Previously, the domestic development in this category was limited to sub-40km systems.

Features Designed for speed, stealth, and accuracy The FWD-LM01 is designed for speed, stealth, and accuracy. Weighing just 6kg, it can be deployed in under five minutes without any tools. Once launched, the drone can loiter in the air for up to 1.5 hours at altitudes of up to 17,000 feet and strike with a 2kg explosive payload. It also features electro-optical infrared (EOIR) sensors for real-time visual intelligence and precision targeting.

Technology Wingspan of 2 meters; high-altitude flight tests completed The FWD-LM01 has a wingspan of two meters, giving it flight stability and longer loitering ability over hostile terrain. It also comes with autonomous targeting and navigation capabilities. FWDA Founder and CEO Suhas Tejaskanda said at the Paris launch, "With FWD-LM01, we are signaling the arrival of next-gen Indian capability in AI-enabled loitering strike systems." The company confirmed that high-altitude flight tests have been completed with explosive live-fire trials planned later this year for international certification.