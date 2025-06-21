Reddit may verify users with Sam Altman's eyeball-scanning tech

Reddit is considering the use of Sam Altman -owned Worldcoin's innovative iris-scanning device, Orb, for user verification. The news was first reported by Semafor, which cited sources familiar with the matter. These sources also revealed that discussions are underway between Reddit and Tools for Humanity, a contributor to Worldcoin's project. The potential collaboration comes as concerns over bots and AI-generated content continue to grow.

Tech advantage How does Worldcoin's user verification work? Worldcoin's iris-scanning device offers proof-of-human verification, allowing platforms to differentiate between real users and bots or AI entities. The project has seen tremendous growth and adoption despite facing legal and regulatory challenges in many jurisdictions. Launched in July 2023, Worldcoin has more than 28 million World App users, with over 13.1 million verified as unique humans.

Tech specs Orb powered by NVIDIA chips Worldcoin's Orbs, the devices that perform iris scans for user verification, are powered by NVIDIA chips. The project officially launched in the US in April 2025, with these verification orbs going live in six key innovation hubs. This technological advancement is a major step forward in combating the growing threat of bots and AI-generated content on platforms like Reddit.