The update caused crashes, freezes, and audio issues

Microsoft blocks Windows 11 update on PCs with Ubisoft games

By Akash Pandey 10:42 am Nov 24, 202410:42 am

What's the story Microsoft has temporarily halted the rollout of its latest Windows 11 24H2 update on PCs. The move comes after several users reported game crashes, freezes, and audio issues with certain Ubisoft games after the update. Affected titles include popular franchises like Assassin's Creed, Star Wars Outlaws, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Reports

User complaints highlight game performance issues

After the release of Windows 11 24H2, users flocked to Reddit and Microsoft Answers forums to complain that their Ubisoft games had stopped working. One Assassin's Creed Origins player detailed their experience on Reddit, saying, "Is anybody else experiencing strange lag after the latest windows update? I can play for some minutes and then crash." These complaints have fueled concerns over the update's effect on game performance.

Confirmation

Microsoft acknowledges issues with Ubisoft games

Microsoft has acknowledged the issues users are experiencing with Ubisoft games after upgrading to Windows 11, version 24H2. The tech giant confirmed, "After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might encounter issues with some Ubisoft games." The company further clarified that these games may become unresponsive during startup, loading, or active gameplay. In some cases, users might be greeted with a black screen.

Interim solution

Ubisoft releases temporary fix for Star Wars Outlaws

In light of the problems, Ubisoft has issued a temporary hotfix for Star Wars Outlaws and is working on a permanent fix. The company said, "We have just deployed a temporary hotfix (v1.4.1) for players who were experiencing issues playing on Windows 11 24H2." However, they also cautioned that players may still face some performance issues as they work toward a more comprehensive fix.

Warning

Microsoft advises against manual OS update

Microsoft has now blocked the Windows 11 24H2 update on devices with the affected Ubisoft games until a fix is available. The company also warns users against manually updating their OS until the issue has been fixed. The move was confirmed by Microsoft in a recent status update. The tech giant is currently working with Ubisoft to find a fix for these issues.