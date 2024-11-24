Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft is developing a new in-game tool, Game Assist, for Windows 11 that can be used while playing games.

Currently available in English, it provides game-related information and is set to support more games in the future.

Microsoft is also encouraging user feedback on this feature and plans to add handheld and gamepad support. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It is currently under beta testing

Microsoft working on a new in-game browser for Windows 11

By Akash Pandey 10:28 am Nov 24, 202410:28 am

What's the story Microsoft is currently beta testing a new feature, Microsoft Edge Game Assist, an in-game browser overlay powered by the Edge browser. The innovative tool, which is integrated into the Microsoft Game Bar, is specifically designed to automatically find and display links to tips and guides for the game you're playing. The feature uses your existing Edge profile, giving access to your data like cookies, autofill information, favorites, and more.

Feature details

A versatile tool for gamers

Game Assist is a handy tool that can be pinned above your game while playing, just like other Game Bar widgets. Available in English at the moment, it requires users to opt into the preview and set Microsoft Edge Beta 132 as their default browser. The feature automatically surfaces information for select games like Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo IV, and Hellblade II: Senua's Saga with plans to expand support for more games over time.

User input

Microsoft seeks feedback on Game Assist

Microsoft is actively seeking feedback on the new feature. Users can share their thoughts directly in Game Assist by navigating to Settings and more (."..") > Send feedback. Alternatively, they can vote on potential new features via the Game Assist Community feedback portal. Currently, Game Assist only supports mouse and keyboard input but plans are underway to add support for handhelds and gamepads in the future.