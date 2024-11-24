Microsoft working on a new in-game browser for Windows 11
Microsoft is currently beta testing a new feature, Microsoft Edge Game Assist, an in-game browser overlay powered by the Edge browser. The innovative tool, which is integrated into the Microsoft Game Bar, is specifically designed to automatically find and display links to tips and guides for the game you're playing. The feature uses your existing Edge profile, giving access to your data like cookies, autofill information, favorites, and more.
A versatile tool for gamers
Game Assist is a handy tool that can be pinned above your game while playing, just like other Game Bar widgets. Available in English at the moment, it requires users to opt into the preview and set Microsoft Edge Beta 132 as their default browser. The feature automatically surfaces information for select games like Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo IV, and Hellblade II: Senua's Saga with plans to expand support for more games over time.
Microsoft seeks feedback on Game Assist
Microsoft is actively seeking feedback on the new feature. Users can share their thoughts directly in Game Assist by navigating to Settings and more (."..") > Send feedback. Alternatively, they can vote on potential new features via the Game Assist Community feedback portal. Currently, Game Assist only supports mouse and keyboard input but plans are underway to add support for handhelds and gamepads in the future.