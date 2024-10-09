Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft is inviting sign-ups for the technical alpha of Flight Simulator 2024, offering a taste of free flight, career and challenge modes with a limited aircraft selection.

The game demands high PC specs for optimal play, suggesting 32GB RAM, an Intel Core i7-10700K chip, and an RTX 2080 graphics card.

The 2024 edition introduces new features like air ambulance operations, mountain rescues, and air racing, while reducing the install size to around 30GB thanks to cloud streaming technology.

The alpha testing will happen later this month

You can now sign-up for testing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:15 pm Oct 09, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Microsoft is accepting sign-ups for a technical alpha of its next game, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The test phase will be conducted later this month over an unspecified weekend. The pre-release testing will help assess the game's core services ahead of its official launch on November 19. However, you'll need a high-performance PC gaming setup to participate in this alpha test. Xbox users are not allowed.

Test details

Alpha test to offer limited gameplay features

The technical alpha for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will give participants access to free flight, and a limited range of career, challenges, as well as discovery modes. A limited number of aircraft will also be available for use. The Microsoft Flight Simulator team explains, "The technical alpha has been designed to gather feedback on specific areas and features, and the scope of what is available is limited."

System specs

High system requirements for optimal gameplay

The 2024 edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator will likely demand higher PC requirements than its predecessor. The suggested specifications include 32GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-10700K chip, and an RTX 2080 graphics card. However, for the best gameplay experience at maximum settings, Microsoft recommends up to 64GB of RAM, an RTX 4080, and an Intel Core i7-14700K.

Game improvements

New features and reduced install size

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will let you operate an air ambulance, join a mountain rescue team, or take part in search and rescue missions. Other activities include skydive aviation, VIP charter services, air racing, and hot air balloon trips. The game's install size has been reduced to around 30GB with Microsoft's latest cloud streaming technology, that streams high-detail areas along a flight path.