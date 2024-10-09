You can now sign-up for testing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Microsoft is accepting sign-ups for a technical alpha of its next game, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The test phase will be conducted later this month over an unspecified weekend. The pre-release testing will help assess the game's core services ahead of its official launch on November 19. However, you'll need a high-performance PC gaming setup to participate in this alpha test. Xbox users are not allowed.
Alpha test to offer limited gameplay features
The technical alpha for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will give participants access to free flight, and a limited range of career, challenges, as well as discovery modes. A limited number of aircraft will also be available for use. The Microsoft Flight Simulator team explains, "The technical alpha has been designed to gather feedback on specific areas and features, and the scope of what is available is limited."
High system requirements for optimal gameplay
The 2024 edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator will likely demand higher PC requirements than its predecessor. The suggested specifications include 32GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-10700K chip, and an RTX 2080 graphics card. However, for the best gameplay experience at maximum settings, Microsoft recommends up to 64GB of RAM, an RTX 4080, and an Intel Core i7-14700K.
New features and reduced install size
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will let you operate an air ambulance, join a mountain rescue team, or take part in search and rescue missions. Other activities include skydive aviation, VIP charter services, air racing, and hot air balloon trips. The game's install size has been reduced to around 30GB with Microsoft's latest cloud streaming technology, that streams high-detail areas along a flight path.