What's the story

OpenAI has announced plans to release its first open-weight language model since 2019's GPT-2.

It will be launched in the coming months and also offer advanced reasoning capabilities.

"We've been thinking about this for a long time but other priorities took precedence," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated in a post on X. "Now it feels important to do."

This development signals a potential shift in OpenAI's approach to AI research and deployment, which has historically favored more closely guarded models.