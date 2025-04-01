OpenAI's first open-weight AI model is coming soon—What to expect
What's the story
OpenAI has announced plans to release its first open-weight language model since 2019's GPT-2.
It will be launched in the coming months and also offer advanced reasoning capabilities.
"We've been thinking about this for a long time but other priorities took precedence," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated in a post on X. "Now it feels important to do."
This development signals a potential shift in OpenAI's approach to AI research and deployment, which has historically favored more closely guarded models.
Model details
Open-weight model: A blend of open-source and proprietary systems
Open-weight AI models serve as a middle ground between open-source and proprietary systems.
They only share the pre-trained parameters (weights) of a neural network while keeping essential development details under wraps.
This way, developers can leverage the model for inference and fine-tuning without having access to the training code, original dataset, or details of the model's architecture and methodology.
Feedback initiative
OpenAI seeks community input for new model
Altman revealed that OpenAI is hosting developer events to collect feedback and show early prototypes of the new model.
The first developer event will be held in San Francisco in a few weeks, followed by sessions in Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.
"We're excited to collaborate with developers, researchers, and the broader community to gather inputs and make this model as useful as possible," OpenAI said on its website.
Strategic change
OpenAI's shift toward open-source development
Back in February, Altman admitted OpenAI has been "on the wrong side of history" when it comes to open source.
He noted that not everyone at OpenAI sees it this way, but discussions are taking place internally.
This change comes as other AI companies such as Chinese AI lab DeepSeek have taken an "open" approach to launching models, opening them up to the AI community for experimentation and commercialization.