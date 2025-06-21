'Blatant act of...': Fat Joe responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Rapper Fat Joe (54), aka Joseph Antonio Cartagena, has denied the recent accusations of sexual misconduct against minors and exploitation of employees. The accusations were made by Terrance "T.A." Dixon, his former hype man, in a long 157-page lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. As per The Sun, Dixon claims to have witnessed the rapper engaging in sexual relations with minors aged 15 or 16 for cash, clothing, and cosmetic procedures.

Legal response 'Lawsuit is a blatant act of retaliation...': Attorney In response to the allegations, Joe's attorney, Joe Tacopina, made a statement, calling the allegations "fabricated" and retaliatory. He described the lawsuit as "a blatant act of retaliation" aimed at harming the rapper's reputation through public pressure. Tacopina also revealed that they are already pursuing a defamation case against Dixon for alleged extortion and harassment. The legal battle is expected to intensify as both sides prepare for an intense showdown in court.

Ongoing investigation 'Lies intended to damage his reputation': Attorney Joe's team has insisted that law enforcement is already aware of the charges and has rejected the allegations. Tacopina further said that there are "disciplinary proceedings and critical court rulings" against Dixon's lawyer, describing the claims as "lies intended to damage his reputation." Dixon, on the other hand, has promised to pursue the case, calling it "the right way to fight Joe."

Lawsuit details Allegations of sexual relations with underage girls Dixon has claimed that the rapper had sexual relations with a 16-year-old Dominican girl and a 15-year-old Caucasian girl. He alleged that the rapper flew the latter to New York and Miami multiple times, even paying for her Brazilian Butt Lift surgery. The lawsuit further claimed that Joe met another Latina girl when she was 15, whom he allegedly considered leaving his wife for. Dixon has also claimed that Joe forced him into over 4,000 sexual acts.