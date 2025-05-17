Singer Aubrey O'Day won't testify in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
What's the story
Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day has confirmed that she will not be testifying in Sean "Diddy" Combs's high-profile federal trial.
She made the announcement during the premiere episode of a new podcast about the trial, Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial.
Although earlier reports indicated she had been subpoenaed, PEOPLE confirmed O'Day will not be taking the stand on Friday.
She rose to fame with MTV's Making the Band under Diddy's guidance.
Podcast revelation
O'Day clarified her position on the podcast
During the podcast episode, O'Day (41) clarified her position, saying, "No, I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of."
She also revealed that she had been "contacted by Homeland Security" and had "a meeting with Homeland Security."
"I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying," she added.
Legal proceedings
Combs faces serious charges in ongoing trial
Combs, 55, is facing several federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.
He was arrested in September 2024 and is being held without bail at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. If convicted, Combs could face a life sentence.
The trial began with opening statements on May 12 and is expected to take several weeks. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Testimony impact
Former girlfriend's testimony added to Combs's legal troubles
Adding to Combs's legal woes, his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, has already dropped bombshells in her testimony during the trial.
On May 13, Ventura spoke of a relationship filled with emotional abuse and coercion. She also detailed attending sex parties—dubbed "Freak Offs"—because she "loved him so much."
Ventura had previously filed a civil lawsuit against Combs alleging rape and physical abuse, which was settled for $20 million.