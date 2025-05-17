What's the story

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day has confirmed that she will not be testifying in Sean "Diddy" Combs's high-profile federal trial.

She made the announcement during the premiere episode of a new podcast about the trial, Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial.

Although earlier reports indicated she had been subpoenaed, PEOPLE confirmed O'Day will not be taking the stand on Friday.

She rose to fame with MTV's Making the Band under Diddy's guidance.