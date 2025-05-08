What's the story

Cheryl Cole, the ex-girlfriend of One Direction singer Liam Payne, has been made an administrator of Payne's estate, worth around $32 million.

The decision comes after the singer passed away last year without leaving behind a will.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Cole (41) and music industry lawyer Richard Mark Bray will supervise decisions concerning Payne's finances, property, and belongings.

The singer and TV personality shares an eight-year-old child with Payne.