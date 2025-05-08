Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend to manage his $32M estate
What's the story
Cheryl Cole, the ex-girlfriend of One Direction singer Liam Payne, has been made an administrator of Payne's estate, worth around $32 million.
The decision comes after the singer passed away last year without leaving behind a will.
According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Cole (41) and music industry lawyer Richard Mark Bray will supervise decisions concerning Payne's finances, property, and belongings.
The singer and TV personality shares an eight-year-old child with Payne.
Limited authority
Cole and Bray's roles in managing Payne's estate
While Cole and Bray have been given the responsibility of handling Payne's estate, their powers are reportedly limited. They are not allowed to distribute the assets of the late singer's estate.
Under UK law, when a person dies leaving behind no will and has children but no spouse or civil partner, the children are generally the ones to inherit the estate, the BBC reported.
Relationship history
Cole and Payne met on 'The X Factor'
Cole and Payne met on The X Factor in 2010, where Cole was a judge and Payne a contestant.
They started dating in 2016 and broke up in 2018. The couple had their son, Bear, in 2017 before separating the next year.
Meanwhile, Payne (31) was dating Kate Cassidy at the time of his sudden and unfortunate demise in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.
Investigation
Details surrounding Payne's death and subsequent charges
Per reports, Payne suffered fatal injuries after falling off his hotel room balcony. Before his death, he was reportedly partying and drinking.
In connection with his death, five people were charged, including two hotel employees accused of providing drugs to the singer.
Cassidy had accompanied the 1D star to Argentina but had come back just a few days ago.