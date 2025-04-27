'Take off clothes...'—Navina Bole recalls disturbing meeting with Sajid Khan
What's the story
Actor Navina Bole, known for her work in hit shows such as Ishqbaaz and Mile Jab Hum Tum, recently revealed a shocking experience with director Sajid Khan.
In an interview with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, she recalled that during a meeting, Khan asked her to "take off her clothes."
Calling Khan a "terrible man," Bole said she hated how he disrespected women.
Notably, several women have previously accused Khan of sexual harassment.
Allegations
'I need to see how comfortable you are...'
Bole recounted her unsettling encounter with Khan when he was directing the movie Heyy Baby.
She said, "You know I was really excited when he called me and then he literally said why don't you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie I need to see how comfortable you are."
The meeting was at Khan's home, not his office. She was relieved that someone was waiting for her downstairs.
Reaction
'I cannot be sitting here and strip right now'
Bole further revealed, "He said, 'why, you wore a bikini on stage, so what is the problem, it's all 'Ti*s and a**' in his language. You can just calm and sit here comfortably and just sit here, be yourself.'"
"I did not know what to say, I said, 'Listen, I really need to go home and get into a bikini if that is what you really want to see, but I cannot be sitting here and strip right now.'"
Second encounter
'He had called me again then and asked me...'
Bole revealed Khan reached out to her a year later when she was competing in Mrs. India.
She shared, "He had called me again then and asked me, 'What do you do, you should come see me for a role.'"
"And I said this guy must be hitting on so many women that he does not even remember that one year ago he had called me to his place, and he has already hit on me so badly."