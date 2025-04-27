What's the story

Actor Navina Bole, known for her work in hit shows such as Ishqbaaz and Mile Jab Hum Tum, recently revealed a shocking experience with director Sajid Khan.

In an interview with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, she recalled that during a meeting, Khan asked her to "take off her clothes."

Calling Khan a "terrible man," Bole said she hated how he disrespected women.

Notably, several women have previously accused Khan of sexual harassment.