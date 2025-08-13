IRCTC Q1 profit rises 7.4% to ₹331cr, revenue up 12%

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has reported a year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹331 crore, up from ₹308 crore in the same period last year, reflecting a 7.4% increase. This growth was primarily driven by strong revenue performance across key segments such as catering, Railneer (packaged drinking water), internet ticketing, and tourism.

Financial performance Revenue, operating profit, and margins show positive growth IRCTC's revenue for the June quarter grew 11.8% year-on-year to ₹1,159.6 crore from ₹1,117.5 crore last year. The company's operating profit (EBITDA) also witnessed a growth of 5.8%, rising to ₹396 crore from ₹375 crore in the same period last year. This was reflected in an improvement in margins as well, which increased to 34.2% from 33.5% YoY.

Market response Legal issues persist despite strong operational performance Following the announcement of its financial results, IRCTC's shares showed an increase, closing at ₹728.9 on the NSE, up 1.16%. However, despite this strong operational performance, the company is still facing a number of legal and taxation-related issues. A major concern is the dispute over increased license fees for catering services on trains, which is currently being heard in court with no financial impact recorded in its accounts yet.

Tax challenges GST reimbursement dispute continues to affect operations IRCTC is also embroiled in a dispute over Goods and Services Tax (GST) reimbursements to Developer-cum-Operators (DCOs) of Railneer plants, due to discrepancies in Input Tax Credit (ITC) data. Several DCOs have challenged IRCTC's claims. The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) had issued a notice for alleged profiteering on Railneer sales, which is now being examined by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).