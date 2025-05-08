'Bhool Chuk Maaf' skips theatrical release amid Ind-Pak tensions
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf will no longer hit theaters on Friday.
On Thursday, the makers announced that the release has been called off due to rising India-Pakistan tensions.
Instead, the time-loop comedy film will now debut on OTT next week.
Fans waiting to catch the movie will have to tune into Amazon Prime Video on May 16.
Details
'Spirit of the nation comes first'
The official statement shared by producers Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios said, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we...have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16..."
"While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first."
Twitter Post
Read the full statement here
IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... 'BHOOL CHUK MAAF' *THEATRICAL RELEASE* CALLED OFF – WILL PREMIERE ON DIGITAL PLATFORM *NEXT WEEK*... OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM DINESH VIJAN...#BhoolChukMaaf | #MaddockFilms | #AmazonMGMStudios | #KaranSharma | #RajkummarRao | #WamiqaGabbi pic.twitter.com/fKhfAvBChD— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2025
Background
'BCM' was to carry 'Param Sundari' and 'Thama' teasers
With this move, Bhool Chuk Maaf became the first major release to drastically change its schedule in light of the recent political climate.
The Maddock offering was supposed to screen teasers of other upcoming in-house films too, like Param Sundari and Thama.
However, Dinesh Vijan might opt to drop the teasers directly on digital platforms now.
Recent
'Operation Sindoor' and its aftermath
The postponement came a day after India launched cross-border action, dubbed "Operation Sindoor," and targeted nine facilities linked to terrorist outfits across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Following this, Pakistan has also started firing across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in many casualties.
The Indian government has directed a temporary shutdown of 21 airports in North and Northwestern India till May 10.