May 08, 202511:49 am

What's the story

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf will no longer hit theaters on Friday.

On Thursday, the makers announced that the release has been called off due to rising India-Pakistan tensions.

Instead, the time-loop comedy film will now debut on OTT next week.

Fans waiting to catch the movie will have to tune into Amazon Prime Video on May 16.