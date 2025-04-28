The controversy was sparked when Bootwala posted a video on social media comparing his poem with a Kesari 2 scene.

The clip showed Ananya Panday delivering a dialogue, which Bootwala alleged was shockingly similar to his poem.

He wrote, "Here are the two clips and honestly, this is a clear copy-paste and it's not like they've tried to hide it as well."

He also asked his followers to tag the film's producers and actors to bring attention to the matter.