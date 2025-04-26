What's the story

The historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, hit screens on April 18.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Backed by Karan Johar, the movie has earned over ₹50cr and continues to perform well despite competition from Jaat.

This strong performance will now delay the film's digital premiere, per multiple reports.