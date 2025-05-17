Is Diddy counting on a Trump pardon?
What's the story
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, American music mogul who faces serious charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, is reportedly looking into the possibility of a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.
Diddy's associates have started conversations with people connected to Trump, Rolling Stone reported.
The conversations, which are still in their "initial phases," are looking to forge connections within Trump's circle.
An insider said Diddy is allegedly willing to "do anything to get out of jail."
Pardon strategy
Diddy's strategy for a presidential pardon
The purported plan to get a presidential pardon hinges on a common experience of being "unfairly targeted" by prosecutors.
Both Diddy and Trump have been accused of sexual misconduct, which they believe is baseless. This common grievance may be seen as a point of similarity between the two.
However, there is currently no solid indication that Trump knows about these efforts or is thinking of stepping into Diddy's legal mess.
Process
How does a Presidential pardon work?
Federal pardons (pardons for federal crimes) in the United States can only be given by the President.
This works because the President heads the executive, which in turn, is in charge of the prosecution.
Quite literally, a pardon says, "You're forgiven."
If Trump agrees to pardon Diddy, the only deterrent might be the hit his image will take for supporting someone as infamous as the rapper.
Prediction
Suge Knight predicted a pardon for Diddy
Adding another layer to the situation, Diddy's longtime rival Suge Knight has weighed in publicly, saying that he thinks Diddy will "be all right" and get a fair chance.
The imprisoned music executive speculated during a call with NewsNation that Diddy might have "some favors with the government" giving him "a little leeway."
He also added a prediction that "if he gets convicted, Trump's going to pardon him."
Knight is serving a 28-year sentence in a 2015 fatal hit-and-run case.