What's the story

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, American music mogul who faces serious charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, is reportedly looking into the possibility of a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

Diddy's associates have started conversations with people connected to Trump, Rolling Stone reported.

The conversations, which are still in their "initial phases," are looking to forge connections within Trump's circle.

An insider said Diddy is allegedly willing to "do anything to get out of jail."