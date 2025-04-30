George Clooney's wife could be barred from entering US
What's the story
Renowned human rights lawyer and Hollywood star George Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, may soon be barred from entering the United States.
Amal and a group of senior British lawyers have been warned that US sanctions could affect their entry into the country.
The United Kingdom Foreign Office's warning comes in connection with their work for the International Criminal Court (ICC), particularly its investigation into Israel and Gaza.
Potential sanctions
ICC's work led to arrest warrants against Netanyahu, among others
The Financial Times (UK) reported on Wednesday that Clooney and other senior British lawyers could soon face US sanctions for their work for the ICC.
This includes providing legal advice pertaining to the ICC's investigation into Israel and Gaza, which resulted in arrest warrants being issued for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.
US President Donald Trump had earlier signed an executive order targeting ICC staff and their families, accusing them of issuing "baseless" arrest warrants.
Trump's stance
Trump questioned ICC's credibility
In February, Trump signed an executive order condemning the ICC's move.
He argued that since neither Israel nor the US is a member of the Rome Statute—the treaty establishing the ICC—the court had no jurisdiction to issue what he called "baseless arrest warrants."
However, Palestine ratified the agreement in 2015, meaning any crimes in Palestinian territories fall under the ICC's legal jurisdiction.
Travel impact
Trump's executive order includes blocking property and assets
Trump's executive order places "tangible and significant consequences" on those responsible for the ICC's actions.
This includes blocking property and assets and suspending entry into the US for ICC officials, employees, agents, and their immediate family members.
If Amal is included on this list, she could be banned from entering the US, where she stays with her husband and twin daughters.
Her profile
Amal's background and more on ICC's investigation
Born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1978, Amal relocated to the UK amid the Lebanese Civil War and later studied at Oxford and New York University.
She is licensed to practice law in England and Wales and the US.
The ICC issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes during Israel's military action in Gaza.
The leaders have dismissed the accusations as "absurd and false lies."