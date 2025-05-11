Get ready for this new visa question during US immigration
What's the story
The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has added a mention of the Trump Card Visa on the live application form for the Global Entry program.
It lets pre-approved US citizens, Green Card holders, and travelers from select countries enter America via an expedited lane.
According to tests by WIRED, those applying for Global Entry with a foreign passport are now asked if they have "submitted an application for a Trump Card Visa."
Visa details
What is the 'Trump Card Visa?'
The 'Trump Card Visa,' aka Trump Gold Card or Golden Visa, was proposed by President Donald Trump in February.
The deal is being touted as a way for the rich to buy US residency and citizenship for a $5 million investment straight to the government.
The revenue generated from this move could potentially decrease America's national debt.
Sales claim
Trump's team claims success in selling Gold Cards
In a recent podcast interview, Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said they have so far sold 1,000 Gold Cards. Trump himself has estimated they could sell up to one million such cards.
However, precise details about the Gold Card including eligibility criteria, features etc. are yet to be made public.
Advancements
Musk's involvement in immigration system changes
Elon Musk has been working closely with various US government agencies to create a website and application process for the Trump Gold Card.
DOGE, an organization founded by Trump to boost government productivity by modernizing federal technology and software, has been instrumental in making changes to the American immigration system.