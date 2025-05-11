Trump praises Putin's peace overture to Ukraine
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for proposing direct negotiations with Ukraine.
In a statement on X, Trump said that this could be a "great day" for both countries.
He added that the end of their three-year conflict would greatly improve global conditions and save many lives.
Vision
Trump envisions a transformed world post-war
Trump's idea of a post-war world is one of change and betterment.
"Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never-ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end," he said.
The president also predicted a "whole new, and much better, WORLD" would emerge after the conflict is resolved.
Commitment
Trump reiterates commitment to peace negotiations
Trump also expressed his intention to get Russia and Ukraine talking again.
"I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens."
On May 9, however, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is expressing his frustration in private to donors about his inability to broker an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.
Economic priorities
Focus on rebuilding and trade
In his new statement, Trump also emphasized the US's focus on "Rebuilding and Trade" with Russia and Ukraine.
On May 10, Trump announced on social media the understanding between India and Pakistan to cease hostilities, which he described as a "full and immediate ceasefire."
India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, confirmed that DGMOs from the two countries had spoken and agreed to halt firing on land, air, and sea.