Trump vows to work with India, Pakistan for Kashmir solution
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has reiterated his willingness to work with India and Pakistan to help resolve the Kashmir issue.
He made the announcement on Truth Social, after tensions between the two countries escalated recently following the attack in Pahalgam.
In the statement, Trump praised the leadership of both nations for deciding to end aggression, which could have led to heavy losses of lives.
Diplomatic praise
Trump praises India, Pakistan's leadership for conflict resolution
Trump praised the "strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership" of both countries, whose wisdom and strength had led them to recognize the need to end ongoing hostilities.
Millions of innocent lives could have been at risk due to this conflict, he emphasized.
The US president further lauded India's and Pakistan's decision as a historic move, expressing pride in America's support in this crucial decision-making process.
Economic ties
Trade relations to be strengthened post-conflict
Apart from his diplomatic commitment, Trump also announced plans to increase trade with both nations significantly.
This decision comes in the wake of increased tensions following the Pahalgam attack.
The US president said he would work together with India and Pakistan for a longer time, adding that a solution could be found after "a thousand years" over Kashmir.
Twitter Post
"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many,… pic.twitter.com/ySS1UAR3QM— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2025
Agreement breach
India accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire agreement
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has accused Pakistan of violating an agreement to cease military action against each other.
The accusation came just hours after the agreement was signed and came into effect at 5:00pm IST on Saturday.
Misri said there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening and urged Pakistan to seriously address such violations.
Violence continues
Srinagar hit by blasts following ceasefire agreement
Despite a bilateral ceasefire agreement being announced, Srinagar was rocked with several explosions around 8:50pm on Saturday.
The blasts went on intermittently for at least 40 minutes and were reported from other parts of Kashmir as well. This includes Anantnag in the south and Baramulla in the north.
Power supply was disrupted across the Valley after the incidents.