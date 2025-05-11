Elon Musk reacts to India-Pakistan ceasefire mediated by US
What's the story
Elon Musk has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, brokered by the United States of America.
The tech mogul's reaction came soon after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the deal.
Rubio said both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif had agreed to talk on various issues at a neutral venue.
Musk's reaction
Musk congratulates on ceasefire agreement
In response to Rubio's announcement, Musk simply tweeted, "Congratulations."
The ceasefire agreement was reached after extensive discussions involving senior officials from both nations and US representatives.
Rubio praised PMs Modi and Sharif for their "wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."
Praise for leaders
US officials commend Modi and Sharif's decision
US President Donald Trump echoed Rubio's sentiment, being the first person to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire on his platform, Truth Social.
He also shared a screenshot of his message on X.
US Vice President JD Vance hailed Rubio's work, calling it "great work." He also thanked the leaders of India and Pakistan for their dedication to this ceasefire.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared Trump's post on social media.