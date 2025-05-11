Next Article
Sri Lanka bus accident leaves 8 dead, over 30 injured
By Snehil Singh
May 11, 2025 12:00 pm
What's the story
Eight people were killed and over 30 injured in a horrific bus accident in Sri Lanka's mountainous central region.
The mishap happened early on Sunday near Kotmale, a town about 140km east of Colombo, the capital.
The bus belonged to a state-run travel company and was transporting passengers when it skidded off a cliff.
Injuries reported
Driver among injured in Sri Lanka bus accident
Police confirmed that the bus driver was also among those wounded in the mishap and was hospitalized.
The mishap took place in a mountainous region of central Sri Lanka, famous for its tea plantations.
The area is infamous for such deadly mishaps, due to factors like reckless driving and poorly maintained and narrow roads.