What's the story

Singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, known for her 2006 hit Me & U, testified in an American federal court on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old accused music mogul and her ex-partner Sean "Diddy" Combs of coercing her into degrading and disturbing sexual acts during their long-term relationship.

Ventura, now married to fitness trainer Alex Fine (and eight months pregnant), took the stand as a key witness in Combs's ongoing sex trafficking trial.

Her testimony revealed a deeply troubling picture of abuse and coercion.