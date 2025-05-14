'Sean would urinate in my mouth': Diddy's ex takes stand
What's the story
Singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, known for her 2006 hit Me & U, testified in an American federal court on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old accused music mogul and her ex-partner Sean "Diddy" Combs of coercing her into degrading and disturbing sexual acts during their long-term relationship.
Ventura, now married to fitness trainer Alex Fine (and eight months pregnant), took the stand as a key witness in Combs's ongoing sex trafficking trial.
Her testimony revealed a deeply troubling picture of abuse and coercion.
Disturbing details
Urinating in her mouth was a 'turn-on' for Combs
Ventura testified that Combs or male escorts he'd hire would occasionally urinate on her during such encounters.
"Sean would urinate in my mouth—not super often, but often enough."
When Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson asked if she ever consented, Ventura replied, "No. But there was no conversation. It was a turn-on for (Combs), so it happened."
She described one such incident where she struggled to breathe. "I was choking," she said, "because there was too much urine in my mouth."
Disturbing encounters
Ventura forced to participate in 'freak offs,' even on period
Ventura detailed being coerced into orchestrated sexual encounters, referred to as "freak offs," which Combs (55) often filmed.
"I was expected to have freak offs on my period," she stated, adding that "Sean would expect it. I don't think anyone wants to do that."
She alleged that she frequently complied with Combs's demands due to fear and being under the influence of drugs.
Aftermath
'There is not a whole lot of control...'
After these encounters, Ventura alleged she was left to clean up the hotel rooms, which were often left in disarray, "soiled" with blood and urine.
"There is not a whole lot of control you have with two men standing over you peeing," she added.
"I thought it was obvious I didn't want to do it."
Legal proceedings
Combs faces serious charges and maintains innocence
Combs is facing serious charges in the case. Federal prosecutors claim Combs operated a criminal enterprise founded on luring women, drugging them, and forcing them into sex.
On Monday, jurors were shown surveillance footage from 2016 showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel elevator lobby.
Combs, who was arrested in September 2024, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Defense stance
Defense attorney claims sexual activity was consensual
In her opening remarks, defense attorney Teny Geragos alleged that all sexual activity between Combs and Ventura was consensual, stressing she stayed in a relationship with him for over 10 years.
The trial continues this week with Ventura expected to be the centerpiece of the prosecution's case.
If convicted, Combs could face a life sentence. He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Complex in Brooklyn.