What's the story

Sean "Diddy" Combs has rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors in his sex trafficking case, setting the stage for his trial, which is scheduled to begin next week.

The confirmation came at a hearing on Thursday before US District Judge Arun Subramanian, who is presiding over the trial in New York.

When asked if he had rejected the government's offer, Combs replied, "Yes, your honor."

Here's all you need to know about the trial.