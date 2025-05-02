Diddy's sex trafficking trial begins next week: Everything to know
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs has rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors in his sex trafficking case, setting the stage for his trial, which is scheduled to begin next week.
The confirmation came at a hearing on Thursday before US District Judge Arun Subramanian, who is presiding over the trial in New York.
When asked if he had rejected the government's offer, Combs replied, "Yes, your honor."
Here's all you need to know about the trial.
Trial proceedings
Plea deal: Combs would have been offered lighter sentence
Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, will go on trial with jury selection starting Monday.
His defense attorney Marc Agnifilo disclosed that they had discussed the plea deal with Combs before opting to reject it.
Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey added that the proposal would have offered Combs a lighter sentence than if found guilty at trial on all charges.
Jury selection process
Trial to begin with jury selection
The upcoming trial will kick-off with the selection of a jury on Monday, Judge Subramanian confirmed.
The process, called voir dire, involves questioning potential jurors and will be carried out in a way that preserves their privacy, including any disclosures of experiences with sexual or domestic abuse.
The judge hopes to have a jury of 12 and six alternates seated within three days.
Juror survey
Combs's attorneys requested additional juror questionnaire question
Amid increasing media focus on the case, Agnifilo asked the court to include a question in the juror survey asking if potential jurors had read anything since the questionnaire's completion.
This request was granted by Judge Subramanian.
Comey also stated that Combs's defense team had added two new attorneys, who were present in court and would file their appearances by the end of the day.
Trial conduct
Combs's attorneys sought to prevent public statements
Notably, Combs's attorneys had asked Judge Subramanian to prohibit lawyers for witnesses from commenting publicly on the trial until it is over.
Combs's attorney, Agnifilo, had argued that media presence could keep would-be jurors from being forthright.
Meanwhile, witness attorney Lisa Bloom had stood by her right to defend her clients, saying, "Accusers and their attorneys have every right to speak out."
Allegations overview
Combs faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct
Combs faces several allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he vehemently denies. The allegations include those of Dawn Richard, a former member of two of Combs's now-defunct groups, Danity Kane and Diddy - Dirty Money.
Richard's suit alleges groping and threats by Combs, besides witnessing him assault his former girlfriend, Cassie.
Cassie's lawsuit, filed in November 2023, accused Combs of years of physical and emotional abuse.