Why is Elon Musk's mother in India right now?
What's the story
Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk—a renowned supermodel and dietitian—has arrived in India to mark two special milestones.
She's celebrating her 77th birthday and also launching the Hindi edition of her bestselling memoir, Jab Aurat Sochti Hai.
The book, a Hindi translation of her internationally lauded memoir A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success, was launched at a private event in Mumbai.
Family affair
Kimbal Musk joined Maye for birthday celebration
The birthday celebrations were hosted at The St. Regis Mumbai, attended by a few guests including her younger son Kimbal Musk, a restaurateur and environmentalist.
The fact that she chose to celebrate in India, instead of abroad, left many surprised.
Ahead of the launch event, Maye had visited Siddhivinayak Temple with friend-Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.
Book launch
Hindi memoir launch to reach wider Indian audience
The Hindi edition of Maye's memoir, Jab Aurat Sochti Hai, hopes to reach a broader Indian audience with its insights into her life, career, and resilience.
The book is published by RajKamal Books and is available for purchase on Amazon.
Musk took to X to share her excitement about the Hindi edition of her book being launched in Mumbai by her Indian publishers.
She mentioned that the event coincidentally took place on her birthday.
Twitter Post
Take a look at her post
I was so happy to have my Indian publishers at the launch of my Hindi book in Mumbai. @RajkamalBooks— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) April 22, 2025
Coincidentally it was on my birthday 🎂🎉
📷 @ADombrovschi
“Jab Aurat Sochti Hai“ 📖 🇮🇳 https://t.co/YyFFIeCK4r#ItsGreatToBe77pic.twitter.com/P7wNOsUHba