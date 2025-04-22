What's the story

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk—a renowned supermodel and dietitian—has arrived in India to mark two special milestones.

She's celebrating her 77th birthday and also launching the Hindi edition of her bestselling memoir, Jab Aurat Sochti Hai.

The book, a Hindi translation of her internationally lauded memoir A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success, was launched at a private event in Mumbai.