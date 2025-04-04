Subhash Ghai sells 2 Mumbai apartments for ₹11.61cr
What's the story
Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has recently sold two residential apartments in Splender Complex Co-op Housing Society Ltd. in Jogeshwari, Mumbai.
The combined sale amount for the two properties is ₹11.61 crore, according to the property documents accessed by Square Yards.
The apartments were registered under Ghai's company, Mukta Tele Arts Private Limited, with both the transactions registered in March 2025.
Sale details
Ghai's 2 apartments sold for identical prices of ₹5.8cr
Ghai sold each of the two apartments for the same price of ₹5.8 crore.
One apartment has a carpet area of 889 sq. ft and a built-up area of 1,067 sq. ft, while the other has the same carpet and built-up area.
Both the transactions attracted a stamp duty of ₹34.83 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.
Locality insights
Jogeshwari: A prime location in Mumbai's western suburbs
Jogeshwari, located in Mumbai's western suburbs, is a prime locality famous for its superb connectivity to the city's commercial and entertainment centers.
The area is well-connected by the Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and several railway stations.
The Splender Complex Co-op Housing Society Ltd, where Ghai's apartments are located, is developed by Oberoi Realty.
Recent deals
Ghai has been busy with multiple property transactions in Mumbai
In January 2025, Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai sold an apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, for ₹12.85 crore.
The property on the 14th floor of Rustomjee Elita, Andheri West, was bought by the director for ₹8.72 crore in August 2016.
In February 2025, the couple bought an apartment in Bandra West for ₹24 crore, which has a carpet area of 4,364 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 5,239 sq. ft.