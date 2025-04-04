What's the story

Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has recently sold two residential apartments in Splender Complex Co-op Housing Society Ltd. in Jogeshwari, Mumbai.

The combined sale amount for the two properties is ₹11.61 crore, according to the property documents accessed by Square Yards.

The apartments were registered under Ghai's company, Mukta Tele Arts Private Limited, with both the transactions registered in March 2025.