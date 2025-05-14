'The Old Guard 2': All about Charlize Theron's Netflix actioner
What's the story
Netflix recently unveiled the first trailer for The Old Guard 2, marking the return of Charlize Theron in her action-packed avatar.
The sequel sees Theron's character, Andromache of Scythia aka Andy, leading a group of immortal warriors against a formidable foe threatening their group.
The official logline teases a twist with the emergence of a long-lost immortal, adding complexity to their mission of safeguarding humanity.
Production details
Star-studded cast and crew for 'The Old Guard 2'
The Old Guard 2 features a star-studded cast featuring KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Veronica Ngo, Henry Golding, Uma Thurman, and Kamil Nozynski.
Victoria Mahoney directs the film, while Leandro Fernandez, Greg Rucka, and Sarah L. Walker have written the script.
Theron herself, AJ Dix, David Ellison, Marc Evans, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Beth Kono, and Gina Prince-Bythewood are producing it.
Source material
'The Old Guard 2' based on popular graphic novel
The Old Guard 2 is based on a popular graphic novel written by Rucka and illustrated by Fernandez.
The first part of The Old Guard, which was released in 2020, was a massive success, garnering 72 million households within its first four weeks on Netflix.
The sequel was originally scheduled for an earlier release but was delayed due to Netflix changes and a post-production shutdown.