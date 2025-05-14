What's the story

Netflix recently unveiled the first trailer for The Old Guard 2, marking the return of Charlize Theron in her action-packed avatar.

The sequel sees Theron's character, Andromache of Scythia aka Andy, leading a group of immortal warriors against a formidable foe threatening their group.

The official logline teases a twist with the emergence of a long-lost immortal, adding complexity to their mission of safeguarding humanity.