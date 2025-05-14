Disha Vakani, Sana Khan: Actors who left TV
The entertainment industry has always been a fickle place, giving you fame but not necessarily the peace of mind that comes with it.
That's why several television actors have bid adieu to the industry after having made a name for themselves.
Their reasons differ; some are chasing new passions, while others are choosing a quieter life away from the limelight.
Here are six such actors.
Disha Vakani
Disha Vakani: The beloved 'TMKOC' star
Disha Vakani became a household name with her portrayal of Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Her lively character and humorous dialogue won over millions. Vakani was so good in the role that even years later, her character hasn't been replaced and remains one of the most iconic figures in Indian television.
She took maternity leave in 2017 and has not returned since. Fans still eagerly await her comeback, but Vakani seems content away from the limelight.
Anagha Bhosale
Anagha Bhosale: Devotion over drama
Anagha Bhosale, who shot to fame as Nandini in Anupamaa, shocked fans with her decision to quit TV. A die-hard devotee of Lord Krishna, she has devoted her life to spirituality.
Bhosale is active on Instagram under the username Radhika Gopi DD and revealed that she quit due to "politics, unhealthy competition, and the race to look good" in the industry.
Somya Seth
Somya Seth: From acting to real estate
Somya Seth, adored for her character in Navya, left the industry after getting hitched to a US-based entrepreneur. After she got divorced in 2019, she switched gears to real estate.
Seth, who became a mother during her first marriage, got married again in 2023 and is expecting her second child.
Although she walked out of acting, her fans still remember her as Navya.
Mohena Kumari Singh
Mohena Kumari Singh: Balancing motherhood and dance
Mohena Kumari Singh, who rose to prominence through Dance India Dance, later appeared in the beloved TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
She bid adieu to the industry after getting married in 2019, but still follows her love for dance.
Singh is now a mother of two and stays active in the dance community while staying under the radar away from showbiz.
Sana Khan
Sana Khan: From 'Bigg Boss' to a spiritual path
Sana Khan rose to fame after her stint at Bigg Boss, but the actor bid goodbye to the entertainment industry in 2020. Surprising her fans, she wrote that she wished to follow a spiritual path and serve humanity.
Since then, Khan has been leading a new, peaceful life, away from the glitz of showbiz.
Anas Rashid
Anas Rashid: The 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' star
Remember Sooraj from Diya Aur Baati Hum? Yes, we're talking about Anas Rashid.
After his show's sequel, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji ended, the TV star bid adieu to the small screen.
Notably, he hasn't been seen in any show or even any public event since, and prefers living a private life away from the limelight.