Corbett, who lost his first wife, Mags Fitzpatrick, in 2006, found love again with an American woman, Martens.

The couple moved to Wallburg, North Carolina, and built a life together with Corbett's two kids.

However, their seemingly perfect life took a tragic turn when Corbett was found dead in August 2015.

His death sparked a flurry of accusations against him, his new wife, and her family.