'A Deadly American Marriage': Netflix documentary examines murder mystery
What's the story
Netflix's upcoming true crime documentary, A Deadly American Marriage, explores the death of Irish widower Jason Corbett.
The documentary, set to premiere on May 9, promises to answer key questions surrounding Corbett's death.
The film features interviews with Corbett's second wife, Molly Martens, her father, Thomas Martens, and Corbett's two children. It also includes discussions with investigators and prosecutors involved in the 2015 murder case.
What is the case all about?
Case background
What had happened to Corbett?
Corbett, who lost his first wife, Mags Fitzpatrick, in 2006, found love again with an American woman, Martens.
The couple moved to Wallburg, North Carolina, and built a life together with Corbett's two kids.
However, their seemingly perfect life took a tragic turn when Corbett was found dead in August 2015.
His death sparked a flurry of accusations against him, his new wife, and her family.
Documentary release
Martens claimed self-defense, but questions remain
While Martens claimed Corbett was choking her, which led her father to hit him, Corbett's kids maintain that they never saw him physically abuse their stepmother.
Both young at the time, the children were asleep during the incident.
The documentary seeks to shed light on the controversial case that has left many questions unanswered since Corbett's death.
True-crime lovers are sure to find all elements of suspense, thrill, and investigation twists in the upcoming documentary.
Documentary details
'A Deadly American Marriage' promises unique insights
Produced and directed by Jessica Burgess and Jenny Popplewell, A Deadly American Marriage promises to offer a unique insight into the conflicting viewpoints of those closest to the case.
The film's trailer even has an investigator stating, "It was one of the bloodiest crime scenes I've seen in a long time."
Can self-defense lead someone to cause such a bloody scene? Find out on May 9.