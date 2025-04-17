What's the story

Netflix will drop its upcoming series The Royals, headlined by Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, next month.

Pednekar's debut in the web series arena, the show narrates the tale of a modern-day CEO who falls in love with a royal heir.

The romantic comedy series, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, also stars Zeenat Aman.