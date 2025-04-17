Bhumi Pednekar-Ishaan Khatter's 'The Royals' hits Netflix on May 9
What's the story
Netflix will drop its upcoming series The Royals, headlined by Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, next month.
Pednekar's debut in the web series arena, the show narrates the tale of a modern-day CEO who falls in love with a royal heir.
The romantic comedy series, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, also stars Zeenat Aman.
Premiere date
'A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari'
Netflix India took to Instagram on Thursday to announce The Royals's release date and shared a poster.
The poster has Pednekar and Khatter standing against a royal background.
The caption read, "A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari. Royal mess, ya shahi love story? Watch The Royals, out May 9, only on Netflix."
So, the series will start streaming from May 9.
Cast details
It's a star-studded cast for 'The Royals'
The Royals features a stellar cast comprising the likes of Milind Soman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles.
The creators have touted the show as a one-of-a-kind mix of old-world charm and modern reality.
Both Pednekar (Bhakshak) and Khatter (A Suitable Boy, The Perfect Couple) have led popular Netflix titles before, so we can expect yet another successful collaboration.