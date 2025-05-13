Diddy paid male escort thousands to have s*x with Cassie
What's the story
The Sean "Diddy" Combs trial began on Monday (US time) with opening statements and explosive testimony.
A male sex worker, Daniel Phillip, testified that he was allegedly paid thousands to have sex with Diddy's then-girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, while the music mogul watched and masturbated.
In 2012, Phillip was initially hired to strip at a bachelorette party at Manhattan's Gramercy Park Hotel, but found himself in a different role when he arrived at the venue.
Testimony details
Combs initially introduced himself as a businessman
Phillip testified that Combs, wearing a white robe, baseball cap, and bandana, introduced himself as being in the "importing and exporting" business. However, Phillip recognized Diddy through his voice.
Ventura asked him for a massage with baby oil. While Phillip was intimate with Ventura, Combs sat in the corner and pleasured himself.
Phillip also revealed he was paid up to $6,000 per encounter with Ventura, and Combs sometimes filmed or gave instructions to the pair.
Disturbing incident
Phillip's experience turned disturbing after witnessing Combs's violence
Phillip's deal with the couple lasted a few years, during which he saw Combs get violent with Ventura a couple of times.
The first time happened at Ventura's home after she was working on her computer and didn't immediately go to the bedroom when called by Diddy.
"Mr. Combs came out of the room, and I just saw a bottle fly past her and hit the wall."
The Bad Boy Records founder then dragged Ventura inside and "slapped" her.
Trial proceedings
Combs's trial: Charges and evidence revealed
Phillip even heard Ventura screaming out, "I'm sorry," before she ran out of the room, nude, and jumped into his lap.
Although the escort didn't go to the police despite witnessing violence, he claimed to have asked Ventura why she stayed with Combs despite the "real danger" of doing so.
Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.
Ventura, aka Victim-1, first filed rape, abuse lawsuit against Diddy in 2023.