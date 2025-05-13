What's the story

The Sean "Diddy" Combs trial began on Monday (US time) with opening statements and explosive testimony.

A male sex worker, Daniel Phillip, testified that he was allegedly paid thousands to have sex with Diddy's then-girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, while the music mogul watched and masturbated.

In 2012, Phillip was initially hired to strip at a bachelorette party at Manhattan's Gramercy Park Hotel, but found himself in a different role when he arrived at the venue.