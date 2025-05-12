Key witness missing as Diddy's sex-trafficking trial begins
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs's sex-trafficking trial hit a major roadblock on Monday as a key witness has reportedly gone missing.
The witness, who is referred to as Victim-3 in the indictment against the Bad Boy Records founder, was due to testify how Combs allegedly "sexually exploited" her.
However, as of Sunday evening, she has been unreachable, prompting speculation that she may be avoiding contact for safety reasons.
Legal strategies
Defense team may seek mistrial or trial delay
The defense team, led by Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, and Brian Steel, is prepped to use the situation to their advantage.
As per Deadline, they could either ask for a mistrial or a postponement in the start of the trial if Victim-3 fails to show up. This could then halt proceedings for the time being.
Meanwhile, the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York has not commented on the situation.
Trial details
Combs's trial follows September arrest on multiple charges
The eight-week-long trial comes after Combs was arrested last September on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Outside the Manhattan federal courthouse, preparations were being made for the trial to begin on Monday.
One of the key witnesses is Combs's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura (Victim-1), who is expected to testify under her own name.
Ventura was previously paid tens of millions in late 2023 to drop her assault and abuse civil suit against Combs.
Defense strategy
Combs's defense team acknowledged 'domestic violence' in past relationship
The defense team has admitted that Combs did commit "domestic violence" during his 2007-2018 relationship with Ventura but said it was "mutual violence."
Combs has been in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since last fall and will testify to having an unconventional sex life and a "swinger" lifestyle.
After pleading not guilty thrice, Combs and his team have maintained that the so-called "freak offs" were consensual.