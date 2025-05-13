What's the story

Renowned actor Samuel French, famous for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon and Fear the Walking Dead, has died at the age of 45.

He was battling a cancer that had spread through his body over the last few years.

His friend and collaborator, Paul Sinacore, confirmed that French passed away last Friday to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sinacore directed French's last performance in the upcoming film Towpath, where he lauded the actor's dedication and love for his craft.