'Killers of Flower Moon' star Samuel French dead at 45
What's the story
Renowned actor Samuel French, famous for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon and Fear the Walking Dead, has died at the age of 45.
He was battling a cancer that had spread through his body over the last few years.
His friend and collaborator, Paul Sinacore, confirmed that French passed away last Friday to The Hollywood Reporter.
Sinacore directed French's last performance in the upcoming film Towpath, where he lauded the actor's dedication and love for his craft.
Tribute
Sinacore's heartfelt tribute to French
In a heartfelt statement, Sinacore described French as a "dear friend and an incredible actor." He praised French's performance as Detective Bernard Crooke in Towpath, which is currently in post-production.
Sinacore expressed his sorrow at French's untimely death, saying, "Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame - unfiltered, fearless, and alive."
"He gave himself completely to the work, and it showed."
Career
French's journey in the entertainment industry
Born on January 26, 1980, in Waco, Texas, French made his onscreen debut as Gavin McDonough in the History Channel limited series Texas Rising (2015).
He went on to appear in an episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead in 2020, before sharing the screen with Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).
French is survived by his daughter Madison, her mother and his girlfriend Melinda Acosta, his parents, and his brothers.