'Laapataa Ladies' star Nitanshi Goel to make Cannes debut
What's the story
Nitanshi Goel, the young talent who shot to fame for her performance as Phool in India's official Oscar entry, Laapataa Ladies, will mark her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2025.
At merely 17, she will become the youngest actor to grace the red carpet for L'Oreal Paris, the festival's official beauty partner for 28 consecutive years.
Thrilled about the milestone, Goel said she hopes to empower every Indian girl who dares to dream big.
Career progression
'I'm representing every Indian girl out there who dreams big'
Goel's journey from Laapataa Ladies to the global stage at Cannes proves her hard work and dedication.
She said, "From the incredible journey of Laapataa Ladies to now standing on the global stage at Cannes, I am getting closer to realizing them."
She also expressed, "I am that girl who is representing every Indian girl out there who dreams big and is ready to go and achieve them, come what may."
Cannes attendees
Other Indian stars to attend Cannes 2025
Notably, Goel isn't the only Indian star attending Cannes 2025. Alia Bhatt will also be making her debut at the prestigious festival, walking for L'Oreal Paris.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been repping the brand for over a decade, will be back on the red carpet.
Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore will attend a special screening of Satyajit Ray's 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri.
Film screenings
'Homebound' and 'Tanvi the Great' to premiere at Cannes
Two highly-anticipated movies will premiere at Cannes 2025.
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, has been chosen for Un Certain Regard section of the festival.
Anupam Kher's directorial debut Tanvi The Great will premiere at Cannes within the Marche du Film.
These screenings will put Indian cinema on the world stage like never before!