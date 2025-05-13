What's the story

Nitanshi Goel, the young talent who shot to fame for her performance as Phool in India's official Oscar entry, Laapataa Ladies, will mark her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2025.

At merely 17, she will become the youngest actor to grace the red carpet for L'Oreal Paris, the festival's official beauty partner for 28 consecutive years.

Thrilled about the milestone, Goel said she hopes to empower every Indian girl who dares to dream big.