Summarize Simplifying... In short The restored version of Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan', a film funded by 5,00,000 farmers and backed by Amul, is set to air on Doordarshan.

The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, tells the empowering story of a young vet establishing a milk cooperative in rural Gujarat.

Benegal, known for his socio-political themes, has left a significant mark on Indian cinema with films like 'Manthan' and 'Junoon'.

Shyam Benegal's restored version of 'Manthan' to air on Doordarshan

By Tanvi Gupta 05:29 pm Dec 31, 202405:29 pm

What's the story In a fitting tribute to the late legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, India's national broadcaster Doordarshan will air a 4K restored version of his acclaimed film Manthan. Per reports, the screening will take place on Wednesday (January 1) at 8:00pm. This comes as an ode to Benegal, who passed away on December 23 due to chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

Film revival

'Manthan' restoration and Cannes premiere

The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) restored Manthan with support from the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul). Earlier this year, the restored version of the film premiered in the Cannes Classic section at the Cannes Film Festival, reviving its timeless message. With this special screening, viewers will get a chance to revisit a cinematic masterpiece that tells a powerful story of empowerment and stands as a testament to India's farming community.

Unique financing

'Manthan' was funded by 5,00,000 farmers

What makes Manthan different is its unique financing model. The movie was backed by 5,00,000 farmers in Gujarat, who each contributed ₹2. The grassroots support was recognized in the film's opening credits, which proudly read: "5,00,000 Farmers of Gujarat present." Based on the pioneering milk cooperative movement of Dr. Kurien, the story revolves around a young veterinary doctor as he fights societal challenges to establish a milk cooperative, empowering rural farmers in the process.

Filmmaker's impact

Benegal's legacy in Indian cinema

Benegal, who was born on December 14, 1934, in Hyderabad, was known for his profound socio-political themes and collaboration with stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil, and Shabana Azmi. His films were renowned for their profound socio-political themes. His 1979 epic Junoon is celebrated for its vivid portrayal of India's freedom movement and a poignant forbidden love story. On the global stage, Manthan represented India at the 1976 Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.