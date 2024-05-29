Next Article

Anupam Kher hails 'unknown' Indian Payal Kapadia's win at Cannes

By Tanvi Gupta 04:27 pm May 29, 202404:27 pm

What's the story Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher has praised the achievements of Indian talent at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in an interview with News18. He highlighted the rise of "unknown" Indians receiving international recognition, specifically mentioning Delhi influencer Nancy Tyagi's impressive red-carpet debut in her self-stitched outfit, which caused a sensation on social media. Kher also commended content-driven films like Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Netflix film, Chamkila.

Context

Why does this story matter?

At this year's Cannes, history was made by filmmaker Payal Kapadia and actor Anasuya Sengupta. Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light achieved a remarkable feat by winning the Grand Prix, the second-highest prize at Cannes, marking the first time an Indian film has received this honor. Meanwhile, Sengupta scripted history by becoming the first Indian actor to clinch the Best Actor accolade for her outstanding performance in The Shameless.

Accolades

Kher expressed admiration for 'unknown' people getting the highest honors

Shedding light on recent wins, Kher expressed, "Content is very important nowadays. It always was, but now the audience is different." "Look at what happened at Cannes—we have two unknown people (filmmaker Kapadia and actor Sengupta) getting the highest honors. It's phenomenal." Further, Kher also added, "It's not a big thing to say 'Look, we are taking you to Switzerland.' If a small film is good, even it can work." "I think it's the end of fakeness."

Debut

'Now India is open to creativity': Kher on Tyagi's debut

Speaking about Tyagi, Kher emphasized, "A Delhi girl walked on the red carpet stitching her own dress. The world is open to creativity—it always was, but now India is open to creativity." "What doesn't touch the heart doesn't make an impact. You cannot dwarf the audience by making them feel smaller." The Delhi-based fashion influencer wowed audiences worldwide, and even actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja praised her design and requested her to create an outfit.

Reflections

'Less deserving things happen only for a flash of time'

Meanwhile, in a jab at certain "unnamed" Bollywood celebrities, Kher remarked, "I've survived for 43 years because I am a drama student and I worked very hard." He continued, "So many less deserving people in these 43 years have come and gone. Do you remember who was trending on X? Do you remember how many films made 200cr last year? But you will remember a film that touched your heart." "Less deserving things happen only for a flash of time."