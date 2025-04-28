What's the story

The much-anticipated biographical drama Maria, starring Angelina Jolie as legendary opera singer Maria Callas, will premiere on Lionsgate Play in India on May 9, 2025.

The Pablo Larrain directorial explores the personal demons and legacy of Callas, "La Divina."

Set against Paris in the 1970s, the story reveals the untold stories of Callas's ascent to stardom and her lasting influence in the world of opera.

While we await an official announcement, the digital premiere was reported by OTTplay.