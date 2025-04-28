When and where to watch Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' in India
What's the story
The much-anticipated biographical drama Maria, starring Angelina Jolie as legendary opera singer Maria Callas, will premiere on Lionsgate Play in India on May 9, 2025.
The Pablo Larrain directorial explores the personal demons and legacy of Callas, "La Divina."
Set against Paris in the 1970s, the story reveals the untold stories of Callas's ascent to stardom and her lasting influence in the world of opera.
While we await an official announcement, the digital premiere was reported by OTTplay.
Role preparation
Jolie's portrayal of Callas: A deep emotional connection
Jolie's Callas is said to be a "moving and life-altering performance" and will take us into the inner world of the legendary soprano.
In an interview, she claimed that she has the deepest respect for Callas and for the humanity she represented.
Jolie's portrayal of Callas oozes the diva's strength, poise, and resolve.
The film also features Kodi Smit-McPhee, Haluk Bilginer, Alba Rohrwacher, and Pierfrancesco Favino.
The film's focus
'Maria' explores Callas's challenges and victories
Maria centers on the latter years of Callas's career, delving into the personal challenges and victories that defined her multi-faceted legacy.
Jolie, in a recent interview, spoke about the emotional weight and strain that went into Callas's performances.
She also spoke about the mental and physical struggles she faced while training for the role and the challenges of learning opera.
Maria premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a 10-minute-long standing ovation.