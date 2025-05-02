Ozzy Osbourne to perform at final concert despite health concerns
What's the story
Despite suffering from persistent health problems, Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed that he will be a part of what is being touted as his last concert.
The event, which is scheduled for July, will see the original lineup of Black Sabbath perform at Birmingham's Villa Park.
Osbourne told The Guardian, "I'll be there, and I'll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up."
Concert details
'Back to the Beginning' concert to feature heavy metal icons
Titled Back to the Beginning, the concert will also have an all-star supporting lineup of heavy metal legends such as Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax.
However, Maynard James Keenan, Tool's frontman—one of the supporting acts—doubted Osbourne's ability to perform.
"I'm cautious about saying, 'Yeah! All in, he's gonna do it.'... So, I'm honored to be a part of it, but I'm kinda preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best," he said.
Health challenges
Osbourne's health struggles and concert motivation
Osbourne has battled several health issues over the past few years, including a 2019 fall that aggravated a former spinal injury, pneumonia, a lingering infection, and a Parkinson's diagnosis.
He confessed to The Guardian, "You wake up the next morning and find something else has gone wrong. You begin to think this is never going to end."
His wife, Sharon, proposed the reunion concert as "something to give me a reason to get up in the morning."
Concert preparation
Osbourne's preparation for the reunion concert
Osbourne is gearing up for the reunion concert with his original Black Sabbath bandmates—guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward—for the first time in two decades.
Speaking to The Guardian, he shared how he is preparing, saying, "I do weights, bike riding, I've got a guy living at my house who's working with me."
"It's tough—I've been laid up for such a long time. I've been lying on my back doing nothing."
Performance details
'Don't think I'll be doing much jumping or running around'
Osbourne also opened up about his inability to perform due to failing health.
"I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs," he said. "I don't think I'll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down."
The concert won't be a full set, with Osbourne saying, "We're only playing a couple of songs."