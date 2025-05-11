How global leaders reacted to India-Pakistan agreement to stop firing
What's the story
After four days of strikes and counter-strikes, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire.
The announcement was made by United States President Donald Trump, who congratulated both countries on the decision.
"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE."
Support
US Secretary of State and other global leaders react
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said, "I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site."
Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, praised both PMs for their decision.
He said, "I most sincerely commend Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire with immediate effect."
Endorsement
EU and UK leaders support the ceasefire
The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas termed the ceasefire "a vital step toward de-escalation" and called for its respect.
She reiterated, "The EU remains committed to peace, stability, and counter-terrorism in the region."
United Kingdom Foreign Minister David Lammy also hailed the ceasefire, calling it "hugely welcome" and urged both sides to maintain it.
He said de-escalation is in everyone's interest.
Appeal
Spiritual leader calls for dialogue
Prince Rahim al-Husseini, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, welcomed the ceasefire agreement, saying, "I am pleased to see that a ceasefire has been agreed upon."
