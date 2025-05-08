'The Assessment' review: Elizabeth Olsen's film is engaging and thrilling
What's the story
The Assessment, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is directed by Fleur Fortuné in her feature film directorial debut.
Led by Himesh Patel and Elizabeth Olsen, it is a thrilling, engaging, and well-written drama that both critiques contemporary society and warns humankind.
Spearheaded excellently by the two actors, it never runs out of ideas, style, or substance.
Story
In this dystopian reality, parenthood is a privilege
Set in a dystopian future, the film follows Mia (Olsen) and Aaryan (Patel), a couple eager for a child.
Except, it's not in their hands.
In this fractured world, the authorities decide everything, and a stern, taciturn, and no-nonsense assessor named Virginia (Alicia Vikander) moves in with the couple to assess if they're fit to raise a baby.
Will they pass?
#1
Patel-Olsen are instantly believable as a much-in-love couple
Patel and Olsen work in incredible sync, and from the first moment that you meet them, you become interested in their lives and intrigued by their situation.
Mia and Aaryan's lives are far from perfect, but they make it work due to their limitless love, and exude a strong sense of warmth.
When one falls, the other picks them up.
#2
Vikander is an absolute scene-stealer
Vikander (Earthquake Bird, Jason Bourne) is absolutely splendid in this role that challenges her and asks her to display a gamut of emotions, and she doesn't disappoint.
Rigid and unrelenting, Virginia has perhaps never known kindness, and thus, she is the perfect representation of the authorities in a society that has collapsed beyond repair.
Vikander's haunting performance fuels this memorable movie.
#3
Watch out for a gripping dinner scene
The most thrilling scene comes after the first hour, which is also one of the only few times we meet other characters apart from the central couple.
Several people meet for dinner, tension pierces the air, the atmosphere is tense, and verbal confrontations break out.
It's among the film's strongest scenes and is carried flawlessly by Charlotte Ritchie, Nicholas Pinnock, and Minnie Driver.
#4
Areas where it could have been better
Coming to the areas where the film falls short of meeting its potential, the movie struggles at times with pacing.
Moreover, the heavy usage of jargon (mostly in the first few scenes) makes things complex and slightly incomprehensible.
Additionally, had we spent some time with the supporting characters, we could have understood this dystopian world a lot better.
Verdict
Makes for a good weekend watch; 3.5/5 stars
Sharp, intelligent, cautionary, and heartbreaking, The Assessment is everything all at once.
It could have been more intense and gripping with more characters and a better, cohesive finale, but these drawbacks don't eclipse its several merits.
Watch it for its smart premise, satisfactory execution, and the charged performances by Olsen, Patel, and Vikander.
3.5/5 stars.