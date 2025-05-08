Did Vatican cardinals really watch Ralph Fiennes's 'Conclave' for guidance?
What's the story
In an interesting turn, several Catholic cardinals apparently prepared for the next papal conclave by viewing the movie Conclave.
The 2024 movie, which features Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, debuted just months before the demise of Pope Francis. After the Pope died on April 21, 2025, the movie's viewership increased by over 238%.
"Some [cardinals] have watched it in the cinema," a Vatican cleric told Politico.
Know the term
But first, what exactly is a conclave?
In simple words, a papal conclave is a congregation of cardinals at the Sistine Chapel to elect the next Bishop of Rome, aka the Pope.
This time, 133 cardinals from around the world have reached the Vatican to give their votes. They will be kept in total isolation till a decision is reached.
Voting began on Wednesday, but no result has come out yet.
Interestingly, white smoke coming out of the Sistine Chapel chimney means a decision has been taken.
Film's utility
Many cardinals are new to the papal election process
The cardinals aren't just watching the film out of curiosity; they're reportedly using it as a guide to familiarize themselves with the conclave process.
This is especially crucial since around 80% of those voting this week were appointed by Pope Francis and have never participated in a conclave before.
The film has been praised for its detailed depiction of the centuries-old papal process, especially the voting and subsequent events following the death of a Pope.
Film's plot
'Conclave' offers a detailed look at how pope is elected
Directed by Edward Berger and based on Robert Harris's novel, Conclave looks at how a new pope is elected.
The film explores the chaos behind closed doors—political power plays, rivalries, secrets, scandals, etc.
In the film, Fiennes's character is elected to lead the conclave and has to deal with "internal tension, dossiers exposing fellow cardinals, and so on."
The film received multiple Academy Award nominations, even winning in the Best Screenplay category.