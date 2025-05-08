What's the story

In an interesting turn, several Catholic cardinals apparently prepared for the next papal conclave by viewing the movie Conclave.

The 2024 movie, which features Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, debuted just months before the demise of Pope Francis. After the Pope died on April 21, 2025, the movie's viewership increased by over 238%.

"Some [cardinals] have watched it in the cinema," a Vatican cleric told Politico.