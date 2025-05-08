What's the story

Putting an end to speculations, a new report suggests that former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar won't star in the upcoming film Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

This news was confirmed by Pinkvilla on Thursday. The film marks a major addition to the YRF Spy Universe and will release on December 25, 2025.

Earlier reports had suggested that Chhillar would play a pivotal role as a strategically important agent in Bhatt's team.