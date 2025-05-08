Reports: Manushi Chhillar won't star in Alia and Sharvari's 'Alpha'
What's the story
Putting an end to speculations, a new report suggests that former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar won't star in the upcoming film Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.
This news was confirmed by Pinkvilla on Thursday. The film marks a major addition to the YRF Spy Universe and will release on December 25, 2025.
Earlier reports had suggested that Chhillar would play a pivotal role as a strategically important agent in Bhatt's team.
Film details
'Alpha' is the 1st women-led film in YRF Spy Universe
Alpha has been creating a lot of buzz as it is the first women-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.
It promises to deliver a visual spectacle, featuring breathtaking action sequences, high-octane chases, and a gripping espionage-driven plot.
The plot and other details of the film have been kept under wraps, which only increases the anticipation.
As part of the YRF Spy Universe, it joins iconic films like War, Pathaan, and the Tiger franchise.
Cast details
'Alpha' boosts a dynamic cast
Apart from Bhatt and Sharvari, the film boasts a strong supporting cast as well.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and a cameo by Hrithik Roshan.
Roshan is going to reprise his role as Agent Kabir from War in Alpha.
The actor began shooting for the film in 2024, in Mumbai, following three days of intense preparation.