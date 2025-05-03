Manushi Chhillar joins Alia Bhatt-Sharvari in YRF's 'Alpha': Report
What's the story
Manushi Chhillar has joined the cast of Yash Raj Films's (YRF) upcoming female-led spy thriller, Alpha, reported Box Office Worldwide.
She will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action-packed film directed by Shiv Rawail.
With this addition, Aditya Chopra is expanding his Spy Universe to include a female agent squad, marking a departure from the traditional male-centric narrative.
Female-led chapter
'Alpha' to be 1st female-led chapter in YRF Spy Universe
Alpha will be the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, known for the Tiger series, the War series, and Pathaan.
Chhillar's role in Alpha will be a career-defining one as she plays a tactically important agent on the team led by Bhatt's character.
While the details of her character remain under wraps, insiders told the portal that it will involve espionage and acrobatics.
The project will release on Christmas.
Career progression
Chhillar's association with YRF, upcoming film
Chhillar debuted in 2022 with YRF's Samrat Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar.
Subsequently, she worked with the production house again in The Great Indian Family, co-starring Vicky Kaushal.
Up next, she has Tehran in the pipeline.
It is headlined by John Abraham and backed by Maddock Films.