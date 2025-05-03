Alpha will be the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, known for the Tiger series, the War series, and Pathaan.

Chhillar's role in Alpha will be a career-defining one as she plays a tactically important agent on the team led by Bhatt's character.

While the details of her character remain under wraps, insiders told the portal that it will involve espionage and acrobatics.

The project will release on Christmas.