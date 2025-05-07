What's the story

Another press conference in Gangnam has sparked public outcry after an audio recording related to late South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was released.

The recording, released by Garo Sero Institute and legal representatives of Kim's family, hears her talk about an ex-boyfriend, actor Kim Soo-hyun. The relationship reportedly began during her middle school days.

In the audio, Kim allegedly revealed that their sexual relationship started when she was in eighth grade.