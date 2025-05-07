New recording: Sae-ron CONFIRMS sexual relationship with Soo-hyun as minor
What's the story
Another press conference in Gangnam has sparked public outcry after an audio recording related to late South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was released.
The recording, released by Garo Sero Institute and legal representatives of Kim's family, hears her talk about an ex-boyfriend, actor Kim Soo-hyun. The relationship reportedly began during her middle school days.
In the audio, Kim allegedly revealed that their sexual relationship started when she was in eighth grade.
Reaction
'We did it first when I was in 8th grade'
In the recording, Kim reportedly said, "The first time we did it was when I was in 8th grade, during the winter vacation."
When the acquaintance was shocked, she replied, "Even then... F***, thinking about it now, should I say that I was being taken advantage of?"
She added, "There aren't many people who know that we dated when I was in middle school, but they all had the same reaction. They saw me as the crazy one..."
Legal dispute
Kim's legal representative criticized actor Soo-hyun
Speaking on behalf of Kim's bereaved family, Attorney Bu Ji-seok from Buyoo Law Firm, slammed actor Soo-hyun for suing them.
The attorney said, "All we got in return was a 12 billion won damages lawsuit against the bereaved family, a lawsuit, and a press conference by Kim Soo-hyun, who consistently lied about never dating when they were minors."
Actor Soo-Hyun has denied the allegations and is currently suing Kim's family.
The actor's response
Soo-hyun admitted to dating Kim but...
Soo-Hyun, who broke down while addressing the press conference, admitted to dating Kim but insisted she was not a minor at the time.
He is currently suing the family and the YouTube channel that first leaked the alleged photos and made the startling allegations against him.
Reportedly, this controversy has cost him millions in axed brand deals, modeling, and endorsement contracts.
His upcoming web series Knock-Off with Jo Bo-ah has also been put on hold due to this controversy.